Super Rugby top scorer Pollard snatches victory for Bulls
The result confirmed the dominance of the Bulls over the Sharks with eight victories and a draw from the last nine matches between them.
JOHANNESBURG - Super Rugby’s leading points scorer Handre Pollard slotted a 79th-minute penalty Saturday to secure a 19-16 away win for the Bulls over the Sharks in an error-riddled South African showdown.
The penalty was awarded after a scrum close to the Sharks’ 22-metre line in which the home side had the put-in only to be shoved backwards.
Springbok fly-half Pollard also kicked four penalties for a 14-point match total and 96 for the season, 32 more than second-place Hayden Parker from the Tokyo-based Sunwolves.
Jesse Kriel with a try was the other scorer for the Bulls as they put a 36-point thrashing by the Chiefs in Pretoria last weekend behind them after leading 6-3 at half-time.
The result confirmed the dominance of the Bulls over the Sharks with eight victories and a draw from the last nine matches between them in the southern hemisphere competition.
But the outcome in Durban spoilt a special day for Sharks and Springbok prop Tendai Mtawarira, who made a record-equalling 156th Super Rugby appearance for a South African.
The record was held by retired Bulls hooker Adriaan Strauss and Mtawarira, popularly known as ‘The Beast’, can break it next Friday when the Sharks play the Lions in Johannesburg.
It was also a sad day for veteran Bulls hooker Schalk Brits, who was sent off for the first time in a 17-year senior career spanning South African and English clubs.
He was red-carded, along with rival hooker Akker van der Merwe, after they exchanged punches following a maul 17 minutes into the second half.
While Pollard boasted a five-from-five goal-kicking record, Sharks fly-half Robert du Preez succeeded with only two of his five attempts.
Du Preez kicked two penalties and his younger brother, No 8 Daniel, and centre Andre Esterhuizen scored a try each for the Durban outfit.
The game will be a candidate for the worst Super Rugby match of the season with endless stoppages owing to handling errors and foul play in hot, humid conditions.
The victory placed three-time champions the Bulls fifth in the combined standings, seven points behind leaders and title-holders the Crusaders.
Sharks are one place and one point below the Bulls, but two home defeats already this season against South African rivals could come back to haunt them.
“We could have won this match - we had sufficient scoring opportunities to do so,” admitted Sharks centre and official man-of-the-match Lukhanyo Am.
Popular in Sport
-
Cheeky Messi magic keeps Barcelona 10 points clear in Spain
-
Chippa shock Wits to reach Nedbank Cup semifinals
-
Tryless Stormers lose to Blues
-
Man City cruise back top of Premier League with win at Fulham
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape Epic
-
PSL confirm Mamelodi Sundowns fixture changes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.