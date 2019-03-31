Popular Topics
Sri Lanka Test captain arrested after traffic accident

Dimuth Karunaratne was taken into custody following the pre-dawn accident that resulted in the driver of a three-wheel taxi being taken to a hospital.

Sri Lankan Test cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Picture: @DimuthKarunaratneSLC/Facebook.com.
Sri Lankan Test cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Picture: @DimuthKarunaratneSLC/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan Test cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after an accident in the capital, police said on Sunday.

Karunaratne, 30, was taken into custody following the pre-dawn accident that resulted in the driver of a three-wheel taxi being taken to a hospital.

“We have released him on personal bail, but he was asked to be in court on Monday for a magisterial inquiry,” a police spokesperson said, adding that his vehicle was detained.

The incident comes as Sri Lankan cricket officials mull who to name as captain of the one-day squad for the World Cup hosted by England and Wales from 30 May.

Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka to a stunning Test series victory against South Africa last month, had been in the frame to lead the one-day side as well.

There was no immediate comment from Sri Lanka Cricket, the sport’s national governing body.

