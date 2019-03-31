-
Sisulu calls on S Africans to take stand against attacks on foreign nationals
There’s been an increase in sporadic assaults on immigrants that have raised fears of a resurgence of xenophobic attacks.
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on South Africans to take a stand against the recent spate of violence levelled against foreign nationals.
There’s been an increase in sporadic assaults on immigrants that have raised fears of a resurgence of xenophobic attacks.
These incidents have been reported in provinces of Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.
In 2015, there was an upsurge in xenophobic attacks throughout the country which claimed the lives of at least seven people.
Sisulu has called on police to deal decisively with those who target foreign nationals.
She says she will hold a meeting with African ambassadors this week to find ways of addressing the problem in communities.
International Relations Department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We want the police to act fast and want the might of the law. The law is very big in South Africa.”
Timeline
-
Sisulu calls on law enforcement to act on recent xenophobic attacks19 hours ago
-
Lindiwe Sisulu criticises attacks on foreign nationals in Durban23 hours ago
-
Sisulu: SA to continue aiding countries hit by Cyclone Idaione day ago
-
Motsepe urges business to help counter effects of natural disasters in Africa2 days ago
