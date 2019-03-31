Popular Topics
Sisulu calls on S Africans to take stand against attacks on foreign nationals

There’s been an increase in sporadic assaults on immigrants that have raised fears of a resurgence of xenophobic attacks.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: GCIS.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on South Africans to take a stand against the recent spate of violence levelled against foreign nationals.

There’s been an increase in sporadic assaults on immigrants that have raised fears of a resurgence of xenophobic attacks.

These incidents have been reported in provinces of Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2015, there was an upsurge in xenophobic attacks throughout the country which claimed the lives of at least seven people.

Sisulu has called on police to deal decisively with those who target foreign nationals.

She says she will hold a meeting with African ambassadors this week to find ways of addressing the problem in communities.

International Relations Department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We want the police to act fast and want the might of the law. The law is very big in South Africa.”

