Sars, unions still locked in talks amid workers' strike

Union Nehawu and the Public Servants Association represent thousands of workers who've been on strike since Thursday that has affected services at Sars offices across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Sars officials are still locked in talks with labour unions over a wage dispute which could continue into the evening.
This is an attempt to avert a total shutdown at the tax collecting agency.
They are demanding an 11.4% salary increase, while Sars has initially offered 7%.
They are demanding an 11.4% salary increase, while Sars has initially offered 7%.
