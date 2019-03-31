Popular Topics
Sars, unions still locked in talks amid workers' strike

Union Nehawu and the Public Servants Association represent thousands of workers who've been on strike since Thursday that has affected services at Sars offices across the country.

A demonstrator holds a sign outside Sars headquarters in Pretoria during a protest for 11% salary increase. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
A demonstrator holds a sign outside Sars headquarters in Pretoria during a protest for 11% salary increase. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sars officials are still locked in talks with labour unions over a wage dispute which could continue into the evening.

This is an attempt to avert a total shutdown at the tax collecting agency.

Union Nehawu and the Public Servants Association represent thousands of workers who've been on strike since Thursday that has affected services at Sars offices across the country.

They are demanding an 11.4% salary increase, while Sars has initially offered 7%.

