Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s health

DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating reviewBusiness
‘Betrayal’: Thousands vent anger on Brexit Day that never wasWorld
Ex-lawmaker says Biden inappropriately touched her in 2014World
Before mosque attacks, NZ failed to record hate crimes for yearsWorld
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLocal
Lotto results: Saturday 30 March 2019Local
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLocal
Lotto results: Saturday 30 March 2019Local
Petrol price to increase by up to R1.34 per litre in AprilLocal
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowdLocal
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowdLocal
'We are not scared of you' - Malema stands by Manuel, Kieswetter remarksLocal
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacksLocal
Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SAPolitics
Concerns e-toll saga could send mixed messages to Gauteng ANC votersPolitics
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings reviewBusiness
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging matBusiness
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top sixPolitics
Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collectionBusiness
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claimBusiness
Moody’s delays publishing SA ratings reviewBusiness
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concertLocal
Michael Jackson allegations are part of ‘racist smear campaign’ - will.i.amLifestyle
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarksLifestyle
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT lawsLifestyle
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
GALLERY: Stellar performances kick off first night of Cape Town jazz festivalLifestyle
The great sex recession: celibate Americans at record highLifestyle
Nicolas Cage's wife won't contest annulment requestLifestyle
Chippa shock Wits to reach Nedbank Cup semifinalsSport
Cheeky Messi magic keeps Barcelona 10 points clear in SpainSport
Man City cruise back top of Premier League with win at FulhamSport
Tryless Stormers lose to BluesSport
David Warner marks end of ban with match-winning knockSport
Roger Federer ready for John Isner shoot-out for Miami crownSport
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
CARTOON: In a Spin
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s health
The rock legends earlier announced the cancellations, saying that they would reschedule the dates.
LONDON - British rock icon Mick Jagger said on Saturday he was “devastated” after his Rolling Stones were forced to cancel their United States and Canada tour dates so he could receive “medical treatment”.
“I really hate letting you down like this,” the 75-year-old wrote on his Twitter account, without specifying what treatment he was receiving.
“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”
The rock legends earlier announced the cancellations, saying that they would reschedule the dates.
“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” said the band’s official statement.
“The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”
Jagger has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, but has maintained his energetic stage performances well into his 70s, playing Britain’s Glastonbury Festival in 2013.
The band, who formed in 1962, were due to play 17 shows in the US and Canada between April and June.
