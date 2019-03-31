Popular Topics
Police warn against vigilantism after suspected gang member beaten to death

One of the men in the house was dragged into the street and beaten to death while another 16-year-old male was stabbed and is in a critical condition.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The police have warned communities that there is no justification for vigilantism following the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said the girl was caught in a crossfire between two rival gangs and was shot in the head.

The community mobilised and marched to the suspected gang members' homes where they threw petrol bombs and stones at the houses.

One of the men in the house was dragged into the street and beaten to death while another 16-year-old male was stabbed and is in a critical condition.

Naidu said the police vehicle on the scene was also damaged and warning shots were fired to prevent the community from further rampage.

The murders of the child and killed suspect are being investigated as well as the attempted murder of the other suspect, malicious damage to property.

