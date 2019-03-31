-
Police warn against vigilantism after suspected gang member beaten to death
One of the men in the house was dragged into the street and beaten to death while another 16-year-old male was stabbed and is in a critical condition.
CAPE TOWN - The police have warned communities that there is no justification for vigilantism following the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth.
The police's Priscilla Naidu said the girl was caught in a crossfire between two rival gangs and was shot in the head.
The community mobilised and marched to the suspected gang members' homes where they threw petrol bombs and stones at the houses.
One of the men in the house was dragged into the street and beaten to death while another 16-year-old male was stabbed and is in a critical condition.
Naidu said the police vehicle on the scene was also damaged and warning shots were fired to prevent the community from further rampage.
The murders of the child and killed suspect are being investigated as well as the attempted murder of the other suspect, malicious damage to property.
Popular in Local
-
Magashule dismisses 'web of capture' reports as 'fake news', ANC stands by him4 hours ago
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacksone day ago
-
Mabuza asks for forgiveness for 'mistakes' made by the ANC3 hours ago
-
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrongone day ago
-
EFF doesn't want votes from xenophobic South Africans, says Malemaone hour ago
-
3 killed, 3 injured in Bloemfontein crash2 hours ago
