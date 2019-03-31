Police investigating shooting of 7 people in Manenberg

Female heads of state and government around the world
It's understood the shooting occurred on Beatrix Lane last night when several shots were fired from a white Mercedes Benz while the seven were standing outside.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating an attempted murder case after seven people including a six-year-old girl were shot in Manenberg.
The victims have been taken to hospitals where they are said to be recovering.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said the car's occupants fired shots randomly and sped off.
