Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workers

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has accused police and the company of deliberately attacking protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has accused the police and a steel producer ArcelorMittal of colluding to unleash a fury of violence against striking workers and community members in Boipatong.

Residents in the area have been protesting for electricity for weeks.

Meanwhile, a worker’s strike has also been ongoing at the steel plant in the area.

On Thursday, a resident was shot and wounded at point-blank during the week.

“It is our firm belief that the SA Police Service is acting in collusion with the management of ArcelorMittal, and together they have unleashed on striking workers and surrounding community of Boipatong and Sedibeng.”