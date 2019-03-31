Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workers

-
Ten suspects arrested in Eastern Cape police blitzLocal
-
Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workersBusiness
-
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament’s Ethics CommitteeLocal
-
Malema calls for minimum wage increasePolitics
-
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern CapePolitics
-
Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens’ flight disrupted by allergyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workersBusiness
-
Thabang Makwetla to challenge outcome of Parliament’s Ethics CommitteeLocal
-
Malema calls for minimum wage increasePolitics
-
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern CapePolitics
-
Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old babyLocal
-
Sisulu calls on S Africans to take stand against attacks on foreign nationalsLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern CapePolitics
-
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politickingPolitics
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFFPolitics
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating reviewBusiness
-
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowdLocal
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens’ flight disrupted by allergyBusiness
-
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hikeBusiness
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating reviewBusiness
-
DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings reviewBusiness
-
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging matBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Picasso in Ivory Coast? A village tells of its brush with the artistLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage says he was ‘too drunk’ to get marriedLifestyle
-
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s healthLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLocal
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concertLocal
-
Michael Jackson allegations are part of ‘racist smear campaign’ - will.i.amLifestyle
-
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarksLifestyle
-
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT lawsLifestyle
-
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
-
Kenya’s Hellen Obiri achieves historic world treble at cross countrySport
-
Precise Rabada yorks Delhi to Super Over win in IPLSport
-
Resurgent Chiefs pull off dramatic late win over JaguaresSport
-
Solskjaer relieved to avoid Watford ‘banana skin’Sport
-
Super Rugby top scorer Pollard snatches victory for BullsSport
-
Chippa advance to Nedbank semis in thrilling Wits winSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workers
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has accused police and the company of deliberately attacking protesters.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has accused the police and a steel producer ArcelorMittal of colluding to unleash a fury of violence against striking workers and community members in Boipatong.
Residents in the area have been protesting for electricity for weeks.
Meanwhile, a worker’s strike has also been ongoing at the steel plant in the area.
On Thursday, a resident was shot and wounded at point-blank during the week.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has accused police and the company of deliberately attacking protesters.
“It is our firm belief that the SA Police Service is acting in collusion with the management of ArcelorMittal, and together they have unleashed on striking workers and surrounding community of Boipatong and Sedibeng.”
Timeline
-
Numsa to lodge police brutality complaint after man shot in Boipatong protest18 hours ago
-
Numsa workers on strike at ArcelorMittal over labour brokers19 days ago
-
Numsa: Eskom tariff hikes will be disastrous for poor, working-class people21 days ago
-
Makhura: 'Corporates illegally dumping waste in Vaal area must be punished'40 days ago
Popular in Business
-
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hike3 hours ago
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa link4 hours ago
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating review6 hours ago
-
Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens’ flight disrupted by allergy2 hours ago
-
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging matone day ago
-
DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings review18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.