Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking

-
Sisulu calls on S Africans to take stand against attacks on foreign nationalsLocal
-
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hikeBusiness
-
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politickingPolitics
-
‘Inefficient’ SAPS, Cele behind liquor enforcement failure - City of CTLocal
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
A tale of two Delhis: Deadly air exposes rich-poor divideWorld
Popular Topics
-
Sisulu calls on S Africans to take stand against attacks on foreign nationalsLocal
-
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hikeBusiness
-
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politickingPolitics
-
‘Inefficient’ SAPS, Cele behind liquor enforcement failure - City of CTLocal
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
Bonteheuwel residents urged to speak out against gang violenceLocal
Popular Topics
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFFPolitics
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating reviewBusiness
-
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowdLocal
-
'We are not scared of you' - Malema stands by Manuel, Kieswetter remarksLocal
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacksLocal
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating reviewBusiness
-
DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings reviewBusiness
-
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging matBusiness
-
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top sixPolitics
-
Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collectionBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s healthLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLocal
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concertLocal
-
Michael Jackson allegations are part of ‘racist smear campaign’ - will.i.amLifestyle
-
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarksLifestyle
-
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT lawsLifestyle
-
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Stellar performances kick off first night of Cape Town jazz festivalLifestyle
-
The great sex recession: celibate Americans at record highLifestyle
-
Resurgent Chiefs pull off dramatic late win over JaguaresSport
-
Solskjaer relieved to avoid Watford ‘banana skin’Sport
-
Super Rugby top scorer Pollard snatches victory for BullsSport
-
Chippa advance to Nedbank semis in thrilling Wits winSport
-
Cheeky Messi magic keeps Barcelona 10 points clear in SpainSport
-
Man City cruise back top of Premier League with win at FulhamSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking
Cope said the incident at Goedemoed prison should be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.
JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has accused the Congress of the People (Cope) of using the tragedy in which a female prison officer was killed and another allegedly raped for scoring political points.
It’s understood that an inmate locked himself in a room with two female officers on Friday and after intervention by other officials they discovered the slain wardens body.
The surviving officer was also raped allegedly by the inmate who has since been placed in solitary confinement.
Cope said the incident at Goedemoed prison should be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.
It accused the minister of being unfit to hold office and should resign.
Masutha says it’s unfortunate that the party is using a tragedy for politicking.
“I don’t know what they [Cope] are trying to achieve, whether it’s part of their political campaign or hopes that they will get the attention of voters. I find it very politically irresponsible for a party to be so opportunistic.”
Timeline
-
Masutha conveys condolences to family of murdered prison official20 hours ago
-
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison official23 hours ago
-
Murder case opened against inmate in Goedemoed prison hostage dramaone day ago
-
Justice Dept vows to continue implementing TRC recommendations14 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks17 hours ago
-
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF2 hours ago
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating review3 hours ago
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkone hour ago
-
'We are not scared of you' - Malema stands by Manuel, Kieswetter remarks14 hours ago
-
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowd12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.