Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has accused the Congress of the People (Cope) of using the tragedy in which a female prison officer was killed and another allegedly raped for scoring political points.

It’s understood that an inmate locked himself in a room with two female officers on Friday and after intervention by other officials they discovered the slain wardens body.

The surviving officer was also raped allegedly by the inmate who has since been placed in solitary confinement.

Cope said the incident at Goedemoed prison should be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.

It accused the minister of being unfit to hold office and should resign.

Masutha says it’s unfortunate that the party is using a tragedy for politicking.

“I don’t know what they [Cope] are trying to achieve, whether it’s part of their political campaign or hopes that they will get the attention of voters. I find it very politically irresponsible for a party to be so opportunistic.”