Markram century powers Titans to formidable total

The Titans built their innings on solid partnerships up front before a fourth-wicket stand of 142 between Markram and Elgar set the platform for a strong finish to the innings.

CAPE TOWN - Aiden Markram's century and half centuries by Theunis de Bruin (72 runs off 87 balls) and Dean Elgar (58 runs of 42 balls) helped the Titans to a formidable score of 356/5 in the Momentum One Day Cup final against the Dolphins at Centurion on Sunday.

Markram, who scored his 127 off 88 balls that included 5 fours and 8 sixes, was circumspect in the way he accumulated his runs but once he reached his century, he dropped the restraint and went after the Dolphins bowlers. His epic innings, though, was ended when he top-edged an Andile Phehlukwayo delivery and was caught by Vaughn van Jaarsveld at backward point. The dismissal came after he hit Phehlukwayo for six over the long on boundary.

Ferhaan Behardien (35 runs off 19 balls) and Matthew Arnold (2 runs off 2 balls) then hustled the Titans to 356/5, leaving the Dolphins with a tough chase to claim the title.

Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the Dolphins bowlers, picking up his single wicket for a measly 38 runs off his 10 overs. Phehlukwayo, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy all picked up a wicket apiece but were heavily punished for their efforts.

The Dolphins won the toss and elected to field.