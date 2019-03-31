Man arrested for drug possession in Soweto
Police were conducting a routine stop and search operation in Naledi on Saturday night when the 30-year-old man was handcuffed.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested after being found in possession of drugs in Soweto.
Police were conducting a routine stop and search operation in Naledi on Saturday night when the 30-year-old man was handcuffed.
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Mandrax tablets were found hidden in a compartment of a car when it was stopped in Naledi, Soweto on Saturday night. The suspect will likely appear in court on Monday, 1 April.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police recovered a stolen vehicle in Soweto.
It’s understood the car was recently reported stolen in Benoni on the East Rand.
Fantastic work by our #JMPD K9 who arrested 1x suspect for possession of drugs with intention to sell at Meadowlands Zone 4 in Soweto#SaferJoburg #ZeroTolerance#BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/5lHFkOhqWn— Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) March 30, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks
-
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrong
-
Thabang Makwetla says he paid back Bosasa’s money for home security
-
Malema calls for minimum wage increase
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert
-
Petrol price to increase by up to R1.34 per litre in April
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.