Man arrested for drug possession in Soweto

Police were conducting a routine stop and search operation in Naledi on Saturday night when the 30-year-old man was handcuffed.

A man was arrested for possession of drugs during a stop and search operation in Soweto on 30 March. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested after being found in possession of drugs in Soweto.

Police were conducting a routine stop and search operation in Naledi on Saturday night when the 30-year-old man was handcuffed.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Mandrax tablets were found hidden in a compartment of a car when it was stopped in Naledi, Soweto on Saturday night. The suspect will likely appear in court on Monday, 1 April.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police recovered a stolen vehicle in Soweto.

It’s understood the car was recently reported stolen in Benoni on the East Rand.

