Malema maintains Ramaphosa should be jailed for Marikana
EFF leader Julius Malema said the spirits of the 34 workers who were killed in Marikana can’t rest because their widows have not received justice.
LETHABONG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa should go to jail for the shootings in Marikana in 2012.
Malema addressed supporters in Lethabong in the North West, not far from the mining community of Marikana.
He said the spirits of the 34 workers who were killed in Marikana can’t rest because their widows have not received justice.
Malema told the crowd the EFF wants to send all corrupt ANC leaders to prison, including Ramaphosa, whom he has called the “number one criminal”.
Ramaphosa was a non-executive board member of Lonmin at the time and had said he called on police to arrest, not to shoot, those responsible for killings in Marikana.
Malema also said there should be beneficiation of mineral resources so that riches don’t leave this region.
He went on to mock former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, whose nickname in the province is “Black Jesus”.
He alleges that corrupt ANC politicians are asking for money in exchange for tenders.
