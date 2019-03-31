Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his supporters to vote for the party if they want to see senior ANC leaders charged for their alleged crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has vowed to hold senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders accountable if his party were to be voted into power come 8 May elections.

He has urged his supporters to reclaim the Western Cape from the Democratic Alliance (DA) rule and emphasized his plans to clamp down on corruption.

Malema was speaking at the party’s provincial manifesto launch in Philippi, Cape Town on Saturday.

He said former President Jacob Zuma, who is currently facing corruption charges, would be the first order of business if the EFF is voted into government.

“If you want to see Zuma arrested, vote for EFF... and then the cellmate of Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa.”

He also took a swipe at Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane who facing her own bribery allegations.

”They [Zuma and Ramaphosa] will be followed by Mokonyane.”

During the week, disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture inquiry that Mokonyane was one of the top ANC leaders who allegedly received bribes from the company, along with hundreds of thousands of rand worth of housing renovations.

However, Mokonyane has announced that she would give the Zondo commission an honest account of her relationship with the Watson family, who own Bosasa.

WATCH: The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF - Malema