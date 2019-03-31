Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his supporters to vote for the party if they want to see senior ANC leaders charged for their alleged crimes.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has vowed to hold senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders accountable if his party were to be voted into power come 8 May elections.
He has urged his supporters to reclaim the Western Cape from the Democratic Alliance (DA) rule and emphasized his plans to clamp down on corruption.
Malema was speaking at the party’s provincial manifesto launch in Philippi, Cape Town on Saturday.
He said former President Jacob Zuma, who is currently facing corruption charges, would be the first order of business if the EFF is voted into government.
“If you want to see Zuma arrested, vote for EFF... and then the cellmate of Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa.”
He also took a swipe at Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane who facing her own bribery allegations.
”They [Zuma and Ramaphosa] will be followed by Mokonyane.”
During the week, disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture inquiry that Mokonyane was one of the top ANC leaders who allegedly received bribes from the company, along with hundreds of thousands of rand worth of housing renovations.
However, Mokonyane has announced that she would give the Zondo commission an honest account of her relationship with the Watson family, who own Bosasa.
WATCH: The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF - Malema
Popular in Politics
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks
-
'We are not scared of you' - Malema stands by Manuel, Kieswetter remarks
-
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowd
-
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating review
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.