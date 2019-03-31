Malema calls for minimum wage increase

EFF leader Julius Malema also used his address in Cape Town to call for free higher education and scrapping of university registration fees.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for an increase in the minimum wage to R4,500.

Malema announced the position at the EFF provincial manifesto rally in Cape Town on Saturday.

His demand comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Minimum Wage Act into law.

The legislation stipulates a minimum national rate of R20 per hour, or R3,500 per month.

Malema also used his address to call for free higher education and scrapping of university registration fees.

“Comrades, we want permanent jobs and all jobs must not pay less than R4,500.”

WATCH: The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF - Malema

RALLIES

Malema will continue his whirlwind provincial manifesto rallies in QwaQwa, Free State on Sunday.

In the afternoon he will move to Rustenburg in the North West.

Malema did the same on Saturday, addressing two provincial rallies in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

Malema told supporters in the Western Cape at the party’s provincial manifesto rally that the province belonged to all who lived in it.

He urged his supporters to vote the Democratic Alliance out of power in the province come 8 May.

“We’re here to take over what belongs to us. This government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF and the people of the province.”

Malema also hit out at the African National Congress calling for the arrest and imprisonment of some of its leaders.

“First thing first; [Jacob] Zuma prison, that’s where he’s going. If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF.”