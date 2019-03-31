Malema: All honest police & warders should get bonuses

-
Malema: All honest police & warders should get bonusesLocal
-
Man arrested for drug possession in SowetoLocal
-
May under pressure to rule out long Brexit delayWorld
-
Ten suspects arrested in Eastern Cape police blitzLocal
-
Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workersBusiness
-
Thabang Makwetla says he paid back Bosasa’s money for home securityLocal
Popular Topics
-
Malema: All honest police & warders should get bonusesLocal
-
Man arrested for drug possession in SowetoLocal
-
Ten suspects arrested in Eastern Cape police blitzLocal
-
Numsa accuses police and ArcelorMittal of colluding against striking workersBusiness
-
Thabang Makwetla says he paid back Bosasa’s money for home securityLocal
-
Malema calls for minimum wage increasePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Malema: All honest police & warders should get bonusesLocal
-
Malema calls for minimum wage increasePolitics
-
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern CapePolitics
-
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politickingPolitics
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFFPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens’ flight disrupted by allergyBusiness
-
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hikeBusiness
-
‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa linkPolitics
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating reviewBusiness
-
DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings reviewBusiness
-
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging matBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Picasso in Ivory Coast? A village tells of its brush with the artistLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage says he was ‘too drunk’ to get marriedLifestyle
-
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger’s healthLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Local & international artists wow fans at 20th edition of CTIJFLocal
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concertLocal
-
Michael Jackson allegations are part of ‘racist smear campaign’ - will.i.amLifestyle
-
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarksLifestyle
-
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT lawsLifestyle
-
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
-
Sri Lanka Test captain arrested after traffic accidentSport
-
Kenya’s Hellen Obiri achieves historic world treble at cross countrySport
-
Precise Rabada yorks Delhi to Super Over win in IPLSport
-
Resurgent Chiefs pull off dramatic late win over JaguaresSport
-
Solskjaer relieved to avoid Watford ‘banana skin’Sport
-
Super Rugby top scorer Pollard snatches victory for BullsSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
Malema: All honest police & warders should get bonuses
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed supporters at a rally in Lethabong near Rustenburg on Sunday morning on the second last stop on the party's weekend campaign trail.
LETHABONG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says all honest police and prison warders should get bonuses.
Malema addressed supporters at a rally in Lethabong near Rustenburg on Sunday morning on the second last stop on the party's weekend campaign trail.
The North West crowd in red EFF t-shirts cheered when Malema said law enforcement officers who do their job well must be paid more.
He said this will keep the officers from getting involved in corruption. He also said bonuses will encourage people to be whistleblowers on graft.
“Tsotsis upgrade their Instagram accounts even from prison because of dishonest warders.”
Cell phones are not allowed in prison cells.
In a stern warning to corrupt law enforcement officials, Malema added: “You are a danger to yourself not only to yourself to the whole of society.
He said: “How do you get honest law enforcement officers? How do you get honest civil servants? You pay them well, so they won’t get involved in corruption.”
Malema will go on to address his fourth and last rally on this weekend’s campaign trail near Qwaqwa in the Free State.
Popular in Local
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks21 hours ago
-
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrong23 hours ago
-
Thabang Makwetla says he paid back Bosasa’s money for home security2 hours ago
-
Malema calls for minimum wage increase3 hours ago
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert19 hours ago
-
Petrol price to increase by up to R1.34 per litre in April16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.