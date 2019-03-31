Malema: All honest police & warders should get bonuses

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed supporters at a rally in Lethabong near Rustenburg on Sunday morning on the second last stop on the party's weekend campaign trail.

LETHABONG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says all honest police and prison warders should get bonuses.

Malema addressed supporters at a rally in Lethabong near Rustenburg on Sunday morning on the second last stop on the party's weekend campaign trail.

The North West crowd in red EFF t-shirts cheered when Malema said law enforcement officers who do their job well must be paid more.

He said this will keep the officers from getting involved in corruption. He also said bonuses will encourage people to be whistleblowers on graft.

“Tsotsis upgrade their Instagram accounts even from prison because of dishonest warders.”

Cell phones are not allowed in prison cells.

In a stern warning to corrupt law enforcement officials, Malema added: “You are a danger to yourself not only to yourself to the whole of society.

He said: “How do you get honest law enforcement officers? How do you get honest civil servants? You pay them well, so they won’t get involved in corruption.”

Malema will go on to address his fourth and last rally on this weekend’s campaign trail near Qwaqwa in the Free State.