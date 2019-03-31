Popular Topics
Magashule dismisses 'web of capture' reports as 'fake news', ANC stands by him

The Sunday Times and City Press revealed shocking claims, which are contained in a new book by journalist and author Pieter Louis Myburgh, titled 'Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture'.

The ANC's Ace Magashule at the press briefing in Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 11 January 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has dismissed as "fake news" reports of his involvement in alleged corruption and state capture in the Free State, while he was premier.

The Sunday Times and City Press revealed shocking claims, which are contained in a new book by journalist and author Pieter Louis Myburgh, titled 'Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture'.

The reports allege, among other things, that Magashule, during his tenure as Free State premier, would ensure that businesspeople who secured provincial and municipal contracts paid sums of money directly to him as soon as they were paid money from the provincial coffers.

It is alleged that Magashule regularly visited the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold.

Magashule took to his Twitter to react to the damning allegations, describing the reports as a smear campaign and gutter journalism.

The ruling party also released a statement on Sunday afternoon standing by Magushule and have labelled the article as "propaganda", "Stratcom fake news" and a coordinated "media attack" by "embarrassing rags".

Magashule has hit out, adding that the ANC will soldier on to a landslide victory and it remains unshaken and undistracted.

