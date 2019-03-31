Magashule dismisses 'web of capture' reports as 'fake news', ANC stands by him

The Sunday Times and City Press revealed shocking claims, which are contained in a new book by journalist and author Pieter Louis Myburgh, titled 'Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture'.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has dismissed as "fake news" reports of his involvement in alleged corruption and state capture in the Free State, while he was premier.

The reports allege, among other things, that Magashule, during his tenure as Free State premier, would ensure that businesspeople who secured provincial and municipal contracts paid sums of money directly to him as soon as they were paid money from the provincial coffers.

It is alleged that Magashule regularly visited the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold.

Magashule took to his Twitter to react to the damning allegations, describing the reports as a smear campaign and gutter journalism.

Our work towards electoral victory for @MYANC cannot be deterred by fake news, smear, and gutter journalism of papers such as the @SundayTimesZA



The ANC will soldier on to a landslide victory. We remain unshaken and undistracted! — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) March 30, 2019

The ruling party also released a statement on Sunday afternoon standing by Magushule and have labelled the article as "propaganda", "Stratcom fake news" and a coordinated "media attack" by "embarrassing rags".

'Stratcom fake news', 'propaganda', 'media attack' 'embarrassing rags' and 'dubious'. These are some words the ANC has used in a statement responding to Sunday Times & City Press reports & a new book on #AceMagashule's 'web of capture' in the Free State. Pt.1 pic.twitter.com/9KAnON8GL0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2019

The ANC says the stories and books are a well-calculated attack to under its party's election campaign. It says "HANDS OFF OUR SG" #AceMagashule Pt.2 pic.twitter.com/liKW49aBoR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2019

The ANC says it will intensify its elections campaigning under the 'capable leadership' of #AceMagashule. Pt 3. pic.twitter.com/jBW3FbaBH7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2019

Magashule has hit out, adding that the ANC will soldier on to a landslide victory and it remains unshaken and undistracted.