Mabuza asks for forgiveness for 'mistakes' made by the ANC

ANC deputy president David Mabuza said these mistakes will be sorted out, emphasising that the party is not at fault but rather individuals.

KAGISO - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has apologised for what he says are mistakes that have been made by the party.

Mabuza was addressing congregants at the FSC Church in Kagiso in the West Rand today

The deputy president is on a campaign trail in the area.

In the past few weeks, the ANC has had to deal with a number of allegations that have made news headlines.

The state capture commission has heard how the ANC's top 6 officials allegedly got millions of rands from embattled company Bosasa, now known as Africa Global Operations.

Earlier in the week, senior party members contradicted each other over the e-tolls saga.

And now, Mabuza is asking for forgiveness. He said these mistakes will be sorted out, emphasising that the party is not at fault but rather individuals.

Mabuza has pleaded with members of the church to pray for the ANC to win the upcoming May elections.