Mabuza asks for forgiveness for 'mistakes' made by the ANC
ANC deputy president David Mabuza said these mistakes will be sorted out, emphasising that the party is not at fault but rather individuals.
KAGISO - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has apologised for what he says are mistakes that have been made by the party.
Mabuza was addressing congregants at the FSC Church in Kagiso in the West Rand today
The deputy president is on a campaign trail in the area.
In the past few weeks, the ANC has had to deal with a number of allegations that have made news headlines.
The state capture commission has heard how the ANC's top 6 officials allegedly got millions of rands from embattled company Bosasa, now known as Africa Global Operations.
Earlier in the week, senior party members contradicted each other over the e-tolls saga.
And now, Mabuza is asking for forgiveness. He said these mistakes will be sorted out, emphasising that the party is not at fault but rather individuals.
Mabuza has pleaded with members of the church to pray for the ANC to win the upcoming May elections.
Timeline
-
Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be madeone day ago
-
'Bosasa CEO ordered security installations worth R300k to keep Mantashe happy'one day ago
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane finances3 days ago
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must go4 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks23 hours ago
-
Magashule dismisses 'web of capture' reports as 'fake news', ANC stands by himone hour ago
-
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrongone day ago
-
Thabang Makwetla says he paid back Bosasa’s money for home security4 hours ago
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert21 hours ago
-
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF8 hours ago
