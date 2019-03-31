Lotto results: Saturday 30 March 2019

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 30 March are as follows:

Lotto: 10, 16, 22, 28, 36, 37 Bonus: 42

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

Lotto Plus1: 11, 23, 33, 38, 40, 51 Bonus: 30

Lotto Plus2: 03, 30, 39, 44, 45, 50 Bonus: 37

For more details visit the National Lottery website.