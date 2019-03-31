Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby

It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane shopping centre who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have established a high-level task team, led by the deputy provincial commissioner major general Samson Manala, in tracing a suspect involved in the abduction of a six-week-old baby.

It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane Shopping Centre last week who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.

Police say a short while later they went to another supermarket and with the suspect still carrying the toddler, the suspect disappeared with the infant without the mother noticing.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe has urged anyone with information about the suspect who is in her twenties, with a lightweight build, dark in complexion and with plaited long hair to contact the police.

“Acting Police Provincial commissioner in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers has established a high-level task team led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime Major General Samson Manala in tracing the suspects involved in this matter and the possible recovery of the stolen baby.”