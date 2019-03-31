Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby
It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane shopping centre who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have established a high-level task team, led by the deputy provincial commissioner major general Samson Manala, in tracing a suspect involved in the abduction of a six-week-old baby.
It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane Shopping Centre last week who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.
Police say a short while later they went to another supermarket and with the suspect still carrying the toddler, the suspect disappeared with the infant without the mother noticing.
Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe has urged anyone with information about the suspect who is in her twenties, with a lightweight build, dark in complexion and with plaited long hair to contact the police.
“Acting Police Provincial commissioner in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers has established a high-level task team led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime Major General Samson Manala in tracing the suspects involved in this matter and the possible recovery of the stolen baby.”
Popular in Local
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks
-
Malema: If you want to see Zuma arrested vote for EFF
-
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrong
-
Petrol price to increase by up to R1.34 per litre in April
-
DA seeks answers from Moody’s over skipping SA rating review
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.