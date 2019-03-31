Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby

It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane shopping centre who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.

Limpopo police have launched a massive search operation for a woman who stole a six-month-old baby boy at Mokopane shopping centre. Picture: SAPS.
Limpopo police have launched a massive search operation for a woman who stole a six-month-old baby boy at Mokopane shopping centre. Picture: SAPS.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have established a high-level task team, led by the deputy provincial commissioner major general Samson Manala, in tracing a suspect involved in the abduction of a six-week-old baby.

It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane Shopping Centre last week who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.

Police say a short while later they went to another supermarket and with the suspect still carrying the toddler, the suspect disappeared with the infant without the mother noticing.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe has urged anyone with information about the suspect who is in her twenties, with a lightweight build, dark in complexion and with plaited long hair to contact the police.

“Acting Police Provincial commissioner in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers has established a high-level task team led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime Major General Samson Manala in tracing the suspects involved in this matter and the possible recovery of the stolen baby.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA