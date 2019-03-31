Kenya’s Hellen Obiri achieves historic world treble at cross country

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri achieves historic world treble at cross country

Obiri emulated Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele as she powered away from Ethiopian Dera Dira to win by two seconds over the 10.24km course in 36 minutes 14 seconds.

Hellen Obiri celebrates winning the women’s race during the senior women’s race of the IAAF World Cross Country Championships at the Moesgaard Museum. Picture: @WorldAthleticsClub/Facebook.
Hellen Obiri celebrates winning the women’s race during the senior women’s race of the IAAF World Cross Country Championships at the Moesgaard Museum. Picture: @WorldAthleticsClub/Facebook.
36 minutes ago

AARHUS - Kenya’s Hellen Obiri made athletics history on Saturday when she won the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, to become the first woman to lift world titles indoors, outdoors and at cross country.

Obiri emulated Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, the only man to achieve the treble, as she powered away from Ethiopian Dera Dira to win by two seconds over the 10.24km course in 36 minutes 14 seconds.

“It is really special,” the world 5,000 metres champion said after leading her Kenyan colleagues to the team title too.

“It was my debut IAAF World Cross Country Championships and my only chance to do it. I now don’t need to do any more cross country,” added the 29-year-old.

Joshua Cheptegei became the first Ugandan to win the senior men’s title, making amends for the agonising near-miss in front of his home fans in the previous edition in Kampala two years ago when he faded calamitously in sight of victory.

This time, he forged clear of teammate Jacob Kiplimo, as the pair also led the Ugandan men to first-ever team gold, and Kenya’s defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor to win convincingly by 25 metres in 31:40.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA