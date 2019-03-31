‘Inefficient’ SAPS, Cele behind liquor enforcement failure - City of CT

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith says provincial officials have no control over SAPS but had to step in to clamp down on liquor enforcement in the past.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that the failure of effective liquor enforcement in the Western Cape is due to the inefficiency of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

This follows from Cele’s call for the Western Cape to shut down all illegal and non-compliant liquor establishments within the next 48 hours.

Cele on Saturday made this call at an imbizo for community engagement held in George.

“The City had to write and step in and do some of that enforcement. We had to write a new provincial act to allow law officials to try and step in. But if they do their job we can change a lot about what’s happening in our City.”

The Department of Police was contacted for comment but has not yet responded.