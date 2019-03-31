Popular Topics
Holomisa welcomes extension of PIC inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the PIC a three-month extension meaning the deadline for the final report is now at the end of July.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: 702.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: 702.
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has welcomed the extension of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the PIC a three-month extension meaning the deadline for the final report is now at the end of July.

The commission is investigating numerous dubious transactions and allegations of impropriety.

Holomisa says he hopes the president will ensure the necessary expertise are made available to the commission.

"You can't just rely only on people coming there to testify at the commission and after that, you don't have the tool to verify the allegations. So, I hope that the president has given the tools to the commission."

