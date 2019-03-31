‘Family business in ANC’: Maimane slams Ramaphosa’s shock at son’s Bosasa link

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has capitalised on recent revelations that President Ramaphosa’s son, Andile, received around R2 million in business from Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s apparent shock about the relationship between his son, Andile, and facilities management company Bosasa.

Maimane addressed a crowd at the DA’s manifesto launch rally in the Northern Cape.

Maimane has capitalised on recent revelations that President Ramaphosa’s son, Andile, received around R2 million in business from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

Maimane told supporters at a rally in Kimberley that Ramaphosa’s son was just like former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, because they both benefited from being part of the inner circle.

Andile Ramaphosa admitted in an interview with News24 that he had dealings with Bosasa, which is alleged to have had corrupt relationships with a number of politicians.

Bosasa also donated R500,000 to Ramaphosa’s campaign to become the African National Congress (ANC) president.

Maimane said it was all about family business in the ANC and asked supporters to vote for a new government in the Northern Cape.

At the same time, Maimane also criticised Ramaphosa for not tackling the country’s energy crisis head on.

He’s accused Ramaphosa of not doing enough to address the problems at Eskom.

While the country was spared for most of this past week, the embattled power utility has struggled to keep the lights on as it contends diesel shortages, failing infrastructure and serious allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Maimane says the ANC has long forgotten about the people of this country.

“We have family businesses in the ANC, if you’re not part of the circle then you are not going anywhere. That’s why they make people do the most disgusting things to get a job.”

WATCH: Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'