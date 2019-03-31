EFF doesn't want votes from xenophobic South Africans, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters in Lethabong near Rustenburg that Africa is a ‘country’ and Africans must unite.

LETHABONG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has said the party does not want votes from xenophobic South Africans.

Malema was reacting to the recent spate of attacks against foreign truck drivers in Durban, saying this has disturbed him.

He told supporters in Lethabong near Rustenburg that Africa is a ‘country’ and Africans must unite.

He added that the borders in the continent were imposed on Africans by its colonisers, who were mostly white.

Malema claimed that without unity, powers like America, Europe, and more recently, China, will continue to “exploit” Africa.

The 'red berets' leader also wants communities to stop blaming Nigerians when women are raped.

He said statistics show that most rapes and abuse are committed by someone well-known to the woman.

#EFFFreeStateRally Malema: Crime stats show that South Africans are abused my other South Africans. Do not shift goal posts and blame others. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 31, 2019