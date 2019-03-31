Popular Topics
EFF doesn't want votes from xenophobic South Africans, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters in Lethabong near Rustenburg that Africa is a ‘country’ and Africans must unite.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addresses hundreds of members and supporters who gathered near the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville on 21 March 2019 at the 25th commemoration of Human Rights Day. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/EWN
23 minutes ago

LETHABONG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has said the party does not want votes from xenophobic South Africans.

Malema was reacting to the recent spate of attacks against foreign truck drivers in Durban, saying this has disturbed him.

He told supporters in Lethabong near Rustenburg that Africa is a ‘country’ and Africans must unite.

He added that the borders in the continent were imposed on Africans by its colonisers, who were mostly white.

Malema claimed that without unity, powers like America, Europe, and more recently, China, will continue to “exploit” Africa.

The 'red berets' leader also wants communities to stop blaming Nigerians when women are raped.

He said statistics show that most rapes and abuse are committed by someone well-known to the woman.

