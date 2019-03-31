Popular Topics
DA on a mission to end ANC’s dominance in Northern Cape

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told Northern Cape supporters that former provincial ANC chairperson John Block is an example of all the ruling party’s wrongs.

FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party wants to add the Northern Cape to the places that it governs after 8 May general election.

Maimane told supporters at the DA’s provincial manifesto launch in Kimberley on Saturday that the party would deal with corruption there.

Maimane told Northern Cape supporters that former provincial African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block is an example of all the ruling party’s wrongs.

Block was in 2018 convicted of corruption related to government lease agreements.

South Africa’s biggest province has only just over 600,000 of the country’s 26.7 million registered voters.

The DA sees it as a potential diamond, even though the ANC got over 64% of the votes in the province in the 2014 elections.

Patricia de Lille’s Independent Democrats and the Congress of the People performed well in the past, but with their demise, the DA became the biggest opposition party in 2014 with almost a quarter of the votes.

