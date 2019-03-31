Chiefs cruise into Nedbank Cup semi

AmaKhosi were full value for their quarterfinal win as they settled faster and looked more comfortable on the ball than their Mother City-based opponents.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs eased into the Nedbank Cup last four after beating Cape Town City 2-0 at

Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

AmaKhosi were full value for their quarterfinal win as they settled faster and looked more comfortable on the ball than their Mother City-based opponents.

Chiefs hustled the City players in midfield and never allowed them to get their traditional passing game going.

They were rewarded when Pule Ekstein scores just after 30 minutes after a defensive mistake from City’s Edmilson Dove. It ended 1-0 to Chiefs after the opening 45 minutes.

Chiefs continued to keep City’s dangerous players in check although City midfielder Kewuti missed a golden-headed chance from point-blank range which would have levelled matters.

In the 54th minute Chiefs doubled their lead thanks to Dumisani Zuma’s goal, he was assisted by Bernard Parker who was also involved in Ekstein’s opener.

With Chippa United, Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy also in the final four, Chiefs will see the Nedbank Cup as the ideal chance to win some silverware after three years.