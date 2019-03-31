Cape Town Jazz Fest 20th edition a treat for jazz lovers

The line-up included Cape Town jazz legend Jonathan Butler, Limpopo’s Sho Madjozi and Brazil’s award-winning jazz pianist Eliane Elias.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival saw thousands of people from across the country flock to the mother city at the 20th edition of the festival.

The two-day festival came to an end last night at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The line-up included Cape Town jazz legend Jonathan Butler, Limpopo’s Sho Madjozi and Brazil’s award-winning jazz pianist Eliane Elias.

Jazz lovers were treated to a diverse and talented line-up.

The second day of the festival the audience entertained for hours on end with five stages hosting 22 performances last night.

Athlone-born Jonathan Butler showed off his jazz skills on the Kippies stage while French group Gipsy Kings brought their Latin beats to the stage.

Paris based FKJ also wowed the crowd with his live improv performance which had many dancing and snapping pictures and videos with their phones.

#CTIJF2019 Music lovers enjoying Paris-based multi-instrumentalist and producer FKJ on stage at the Jazz Festival tonight. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/vSL91ZBAJe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2019

Limpopo’s pride Sho Madjozi brought the heat at the Bassline stage at the #CTIJF2019 📸 @malgasie pic.twitter.com/uIW3NUY9xi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2019

Cape Town born legend Jonathan Butler performs “Home Coming” at the #CTIJF2019 @Malgasie pic.twitter.com/8cE3uncSHB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2019

Friday's line-up included Grammy award-winning South African gospel group Soweto Gospel Choir, legendary US artist Chaka Khan and South African Music Award winner, Shekhinah.