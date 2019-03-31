Bonteheuwel residents urged to speak out against gang violence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Bonteheuwel residents urged to speak out against gang violence

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the community members need to show their fight against gangsterism and put pressure on the police by speaking out.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie is calling on the community to speak out against gang violence without fear or favour.

The most recent shooting occurred on Saturday, where a 30-year-old man was shot and wounded.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the police have registered a case of attempted murder and the investigation is underway.

McKenzie says the community members need to show their fight against gangsterism and put pressure on the police by speaking out.

“People are aware of who these shooters are. So, while there is a responsibility on the police to make sure that they’re doing their job, which they are sadly failing in doing, it’s also important for the community to tell us who these people are without fear or favour.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA