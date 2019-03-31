Bonteheuwel residents urged to speak out against gang violence

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the community members need to show their fight against gangsterism and put pressure on the police by speaking out.

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie is calling on the community to speak out against gang violence without fear or favour.

The most recent shooting occurred on Saturday, where a 30-year-old man was shot and wounded.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the police have registered a case of attempted murder and the investigation is underway.

“People are aware of who these shooters are. So, while there is a responsibility on the police to make sure that they’re doing their job, which they are sadly failing in doing, it’s also important for the community to tell us who these people are without fear or favour.”