ANC wants Icasa to reduce costs of data
The party says telecommunication companies need to work with Icasa to find a way for the reductions to be realised.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has said it wants communication regulator Icasa to work on a plan to reduce the cost of data.
It briefed the media at on its election manifesto briefing at Luthuli House today.
The party said Icasa must be more proactive in tackling the issue of data costs as quick as possible.
"Either the prices are competitive because I know a lot of people have been saying that they are paying more for prices compared to other countries on the continent, and that's what the Competition Commission should be able to check for us," said Minister of Science and Technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
Ngubane said there has been improvement in removing the expiration of data bundles.
The ANC has urged Icasa to cover all its bases to avoid court action.
