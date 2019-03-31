Popular Topics
ANC: Author of Magashule book should report to police if allegations are true

The ruling party has described the allegations as a well-coordinated media attack on Magashule and the ANC.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has encouraged the author of a new book which has put ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the centre of state capture in the Free State to report him to police if the allegations are true.

The Sunday Times and City Press revealed damning claims which are contained in the book by journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh titled 'Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture'.

Magashule has been linked to dodgy dealings with business people who worked with the Free State government.

He's since taken to his Twitter account to dismiss the allegations, labelling the reports as fake news.

The ruling party has described the allegations as a well-coordinated media attack on Magashule and the ANC.

The party's Dakota Legoete says the party will not defend corruption.

"We have accepted our weaknesses, we have accepted that there are problems in the ANC and they need to be corrected. So to that effect, there are about four commissions which are sitting now to deal with even some of our own - it's painful, but it had to be done for the good of the nation."

