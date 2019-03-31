ANC: Author of Magashule book should report to police if allegations are true
The ruling party has described the allegations as a well-coordinated media attack on Magashule and the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has encouraged the author of a new book which has put ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the centre of state capture in the Free State to report him to police if the allegations are true.
The Sunday Times and City Press revealed damning claims which are contained in the book by journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh titled 'Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture'.
Magashule has been linked to dodgy dealings with business people who worked with the Free State government.
He's since taken to his Twitter account to dismiss the allegations, labelling the reports as fake news.
The ruling party has described the allegations as a well-coordinated media attack on Magashule and the ANC.
'Stratcom fake news', 'propaganda', 'media attack' 'embarrassing rags' and 'dubious'. These are some words the ANC has used in a statement responding to Sunday Times & City Press reports & a new book on #AceMagashule's 'web of capture' in the Free State. Pt.1 pic.twitter.com/9KAnON8GL0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2019
The ANC says the stories and books are a well-calculated attack to under its party's election campaign. It says "HANDS OFF OUR SG" #AceMagashule Pt.2 pic.twitter.com/liKW49aBoR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2019
The ANC says it will intensify its elections campaigning under the 'capable leadership' of #AceMagashule. Pt 3. pic.twitter.com/jBW3FbaBH7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2019
The party's Dakota Legoete says the party will not defend corruption.
"We have accepted our weaknesses, we have accepted that there are problems in the ANC and they need to be corrected. So to that effect, there are about four commissions which are sitting now to deal with even some of our own - it's painful, but it had to be done for the good of the nation."
Popular in Local
-
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrong
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks
-
EFF doesn't want votes from xenophobic South Africans, says Malema
-
Chiefs cruise into Nedbank Cup semi
-
Magashule dismisses 'web of capture' reports as 'fake news', ANC stands by him
-
Mabuza asks for forgiveness for 'mistakes' made by the ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.