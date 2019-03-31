Aidan Gillen wants ‘Game of Thrones’ to have ‘happy ending’

The actor - who played Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish in seven seasons of the hit HBO show - says although it would be ‘really strange’ he wants a pleasant ending to the show.

The 50-year-old actor - who played Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish in seven seasons of the hit HBO show - says although it would be “really strange” he wants a pleasant ending to the show.

And though his character was killed off by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) on the order of her sister Sansa (Sophie Turner), he’s rooting for the Lady of Winterfell.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, he said: “Happy ending. I mean a happy ending would be really strange, wouldn’t it? Maybe that’s what it is yeah. I’ve always been fond of Sansa Stark despite, you know, the way things went.

“I honestly don’t know at the start when we started shooting it, it seemed like Tyrion [Lannister], Arya Stark, Bran Stark you know, people who had the worst things done to them [would win] but I just think even that is too predictable. Hopefully, it’ll be something surprising, that’s all I know.”

The Bohemian Rhapsody star also explained that he doesn’t feel there will be a definite winner or loser at the end of the series and hopes the writers can recreate the shock viewers felt at the end of the first series - when Sean Bean’s Ned Stark was beheaded at the request of the evil King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) - when the show finally draws to a conclusion.

Gillen - who stars in new SyFy series Project Blue Book - said: “There’s all this stuff about who’s going to win I think that changed a few seasons ago you know the whole idea of it being a game, the winning - that there can be a winner, or a loser just seemed to go out the window.

“It shifted and became about something else so other than I hope it’s something really surprising and you know shocking.

“Maybe you’d hope it’s going to be something like that these strokes that the creators pull that make the show such a big deal in the first place that they can do it again.

“They did it with Sean Bean’s character in season one that’s where people really kind of sat forward and thought this is something we haven’t really had to deal with before.”