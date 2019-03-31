AA concerned over impact of coming petrol price hike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

AA concerned over impact of coming petrol price hike

From Wednesday, the price of petrol will increase by up to R1.34 per litre.

Traffic in Midrand still heavily backed up. Twitter/@sebakadichweni.
Traffic in Midrand still heavily backed up. Twitter/@sebakadichweni.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has said it's concerned about the looming massive petrol price increase adding it will not only have an impact on motorists but consumers in general.

From Wednesday, the price of petrol will increase by up to R1.34 per litre.

While diesel will go up by between 81 and 82 cents.

The new petrol price increases come into effect as South African residents brace themselves to deal with an over 9% increase in electricity, which comes into effect from tomorrow.

The AA's Layton Beard said the petrol price increase will push prices to around R16 per litre.

"There are three main factors which are pushing the price, one being increased international petroleum prices."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA