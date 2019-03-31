AA concerned over impact of coming petrol price hike

From Wednesday, the price of petrol will increase by up to R1.34 per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has said it's concerned about the looming massive petrol price increase adding it will not only have an impact on motorists but consumers in general.

While diesel will go up by between 81 and 82 cents.

The new petrol price increases come into effect as South African residents brace themselves to deal with an over 9% increase in electricity, which comes into effect from tomorrow.

The AA's Layton Beard said the petrol price increase will push prices to around R16 per litre.

"There are three main factors which are pushing the price, one being increased international petroleum prices."