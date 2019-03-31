3 killed, 3 injured in Bloemfontein crash

The injured patients were treated by paramedics on the scene before they were transported to various hospitals in Bloemfontein for further care.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed, while three others - including two children - have been injured in an accident on the N8 near Bloemfontein.

Three vehicles collided on the N8 at the Mandela View Entrance early on Saturday evening.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.