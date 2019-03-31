Popular Topics
2 women arrested in connection with Kuilsriver boy's disappearance

Orderick Lucas was last seen by his mother's friend in Kleinvlei last weekend.

Orderick Lucas. Picture: The Pink Ladies.
Orderick Lucas. Picture: The Pink Ladies.
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two women aged 28 and 50 in connection with the disappearance of a one-year-old boy from Kuilsriver.

The pair was taken into custody yesterday and charged with child neglect and child abandonment.

Orderick Lucas was last seen by his mother's friend in Kleinvlei last weekend.

Missing persons group the Pink Ladies said the child's mother claims she's not sure who she gave him to.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said the pair will appear in court on Monday, while the search for Lucas continues.

Timeline

