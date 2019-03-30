Popular Topics
Will Theresa May resign after suffering 3rd Brexit deal defeat?

Sources close to British Prime Minister Theresa May say the latest defeat of her Brexit agreement, the third so far, have severely reduced her options.

FILE: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON - The British prime minister is said to be using the weekend to consider resigning and calling a snap general election.

Sources close to Theresa May say the latest defeat of her Brexit agreement, the third so far, have severely reduced her options.

Rarely can a British prime minister had been attacked by lawmakers so resoundingly.

The criticism in Friday evening’s debate was stinging, and somehow in the next fortnight, May must turn those opinions around in her favour as the fear of a Brexit without a trade deal in place.

So, too, anxiety from her own party the if she loses the votes a general election may follow, with opinion polls suggesting the government would fall.

The prime minister would now hope that if she can convince the people of Britain, the lawmakers will have to listen and back her. Currently, it looks like a long shot.

