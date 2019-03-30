'We are not scared of you' - Malema stands by Manuel, Kieswetter remarks

Following Edward Kieswetter's appointment, the EFF made claims that he and Trevor Manuel are friends and business partners.

CAPE TOWN - Despite threats of legal action, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has stood by his remarks insinuating that former finance minister Trevor Manuel and new Sars head Edward Kieswetter share a relationship that unduly influenced the appointment procedure.

Malema continued his weekend provincial manifesto rallies this afternoon by addressing a packed Philippi Stadium in Cape Town.

Manuel was the chair of the panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to interview and shortlist candidates for the position of Sars commissioner.

Following Kieswetter's appointment, the EFF made claims that he and Manuel are friends and business partners.

Manuel hit back and demanded a retraction from the EFF for what he said are false and racist statements, threatening to take the party to court.

#EFFEasternCapeRally Malema: We are not scared of anything, whites, Trevor Manuel, owners of the banks and mines. The banks belong to us, mines belong to us, land belongs to us, factories belong to us. Let us go reclaim SA on the 8th of May, let us take back our freedom. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 30, 2019

#EFFEasternCapeRally Malema: We said the New SARS Commissioner is friends with Trevor Manuel and now Trevor Manuel wants to take legal action, we are not scared of you. Bring it on, you have met your match this time. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 30, 2019

RECLAIM THE WESTERN CAPE

Malema made several bold assertions to scores of red-clad supporters earlier today, calling for black and coloured people in the Western Cape to unite and defeat the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He told the cheering crowd to reclaim the province, which has been under DA control since 2009.

"Comrades, we must go and reclaim the streets of Western Cape. Whether you are coloured, whether you are African, all of us are one thing - we are black."

He also took time to advocate for issues raised in the EFF manifesto, including free education and the doubling of social grants for the elderly.

"The social grants must be doubled, because this thing of increasing the social grants with R10, you are playing games."