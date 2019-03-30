Popular Topics
Suspect in hospital after being assaulted in attempted robbery

Residents at a nearby settlement corned the suspect and assaulted him.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A suspect is receiving medical treatment under police guard in hospital following an attempted robbery in Philippi East.

Police say he was part of six men who tried to rob a gambling place at a shopping centre before police and security were able to intervene.

Four suspects were arrested on the scene while the other two managed to escape.

Residents at a nearby settlement corned one of the two and assaulted him.

Two firearms were confiscated at the scene and the investiagtions continues.

Popular in Local

