South Africans urged to switch off for Earth Hour on Saturday night
Earth Hour is held across the globe in an effort to encourage communities and businesses to save power items for an hour as a symbol of commitment to the planet.
JOHANNESBURG - Government has encouraged residents to turn off non-essential electric appliances for an hour from 8:30pm tonight as part of the annual Earth Hour initiative.
Earth Hour is held across the globe in an effort to encourage communities and businesses to save power items for an hour as a symbol of commitment to the planet.
It began in Sydney, Australia in 2007 and has over years grown into one of the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement.
The theme for this year is “Change the Way We Live”.
The City of Joburg's Issac Mangena says residents should rally behind the action.
"We urge residents to make Earth Hour a success by switching off and ensuring all unused appliances are unplugged on a daily basis."
The City of Cape Town's MMC for Energy and Climate Change Phindile Maxiti, says the initiative has far-reaching implications.
"This is part of our efforts to join millions around the world to highlight the urgency of global climate action.
Climate change is happening, we all need to switch on our efforts towards a sustainable future."
Tonight Joburg will join the rest of the world in switching off our lights 💡and non-essential appliances between 20h30 & 21h30 in a bid to create awareness about climate change #EarthHour #Connect2Earth ^NS pic.twitter.com/xmUDZi6DiP— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) March 30, 2019
