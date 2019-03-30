Sisulu calls on law enforcement to act on recent xenophobic attacks

This week's sporadic acts of assault meted on immigrants have raised fears of a resurgence of xenophobic attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on law enforcement officers to act swiftly and deal with criminals following the recent spate of violence against foreign nationals.

Incidents have been reported in provinces of Limpopo and Kwa-Zulu Natal recently.

In 2015 there was an upsurge in xenophobic attacks throughout the country, starting in Durban and spreading to Johannesburg after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini said foreigners should go back to their countries.

At least seven people were killed during the violence.

Sisulu has called for an urgent meeting with African ambassadors to devise ways of supporting communities and encouraging integration.

She's urged all South Africans to take a stand against violence.

The Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya the violence is embarrassing.