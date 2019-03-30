Popular Topics
Samwu reaches agreement with George Municipality over workers’ overtime payout

Workers of the George Civil Engineering Department complained to the municipality after their salaries were allegedly not paid in full for March.

FILE: Picture: @SAMWUnion/Twitter.
FILE: Picture: @SAMWUnion/Twitter.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in George says it has reached an agreement with George Municipality in relation to workers’ overtime payout.

Workers of the George Civil Engineering Department complained to the municipality after their salaries were allegedly not paid in full for March.

The chairman of Samwu in George, Sandile Lingani, says they have reached an agreement regarding the overtime money that was owed to more 50 workers.

“We’re talking about almost 40 workers. There’s a whole lot of confusion but mainly it’s overtime that’s we’re talking about.“

George municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said staff are required to raise any such issues with their superior for resolution.

