Police say more arrests possible in Kulani Mathebula murder case

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the killing.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they have not ruled out the possibility of making more arrests in the case involving the murder of Mondeor school pupil Kulani Mathebula.

The 19-year-old was attacked earlier in March on his way to school.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says the suspects are facing a charge of murder.

“The case has been remanded to April for further investigation. The suspects will undergo psychology assessment. The matter is still under investigation, if there any suspects who were or are involved they will be arrested,” Makhubele said.

