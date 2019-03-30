-
Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowd
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Petrol price to increase by up to R1.34 per litre in April
The price of 95 unleaded goes up by R1.26 per litre at the coast and R1.31 per litre in Gauteng. This brings the new prices to R15.49 per litre and R16.13 per litre respectively.
JOHANNESBURG - Road users will pay up to R1.34 more per litre for petrol from Wednesday, 3 April, the Energy Department has announced.
The price of 95 unleaded goes up by R1.26 per litre at the coast and R1.31 per litre in Gauteng. This brings the new prices to R15.49 per litre and R16.13 per litre respectively.
The price of 93 unleaded goes up by R1.29 per litre at the coast and R1.34 per litre in Gauteng.
Diesel 0.05 increases by 76c per litre at the coast and 81c per litre in Gauteng, while illuminating paraffin goes up by 56c per litre at the coast and 63c per litre in Gauteng.
The previous petrol price hike in January saw an increase of 7c per litre.
-
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks5 hours ago
-
'We are not scared of you' - Malema stands by Manuel, Kieswetter remarks2 hours ago
-
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrong6 hours ago
-
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert2 hours ago
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'one hour ago
-
Residents urged to switch off for Earth Hour on Saturday night4 hours ago
