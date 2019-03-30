Popular Topics
Petrol price to increase by up to R1.34 per litre in April

The price of 95 unleaded goes up by R1.26 per litre at the coast and R1.31 per litre in Gauteng. This brings the new prices to R15.49 per litre and R16.13 per litre respectively.

FILE: Petrol station. Picture: EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Road users will pay up to R1.34 more per litre for petrol from Wednesday, 3 April, the Energy Department has announced.

The price of 95 unleaded goes up by R1.26 per litre at the coast and R1.31 per litre in Gauteng. This brings the new prices to R15.49 per litre and R16.13 per litre respectively.

The price of 93 unleaded goes up by R1.29 per litre at the coast and R1.34 per litre in Gauteng.

Diesel 0.05 increases by 76c per litre at the coast and 81c per litre in Gauteng, while illuminating paraffin goes up by 56c per litre at the coast and 63c per litre in Gauteng.

The previous petrol price hike in January saw an increase of 7c per litre.

