Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collection

GALLERY: Stellar performances kick-off first night of Cape Town jazz festivalLocal
Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collectionBusiness
Duduzane Zuma among witnesses set to testify in his culpable homicide caseLocal
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claimBusiness
Murder case opened against inmate in Goedemoed prison hostage dramaLocal
No-deal Brexit fears rise as parliament sinks May’s dealWorld
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documentsPolitics
Vote for the government that will keep the lights on - MaimanePolitics
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi shares moving tribute to wife, Princess IreneLocal
I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - DuartePolitics
Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’Politics
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claimBusiness
Moody’s delays publishing SA ratings reviewBusiness
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in FebruaryBusiness
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srikeLocal
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documentsPolitics
The great sex recession: celibate Americans at record highLifestyle
Nicolas Cage's wife won't contest annulment requestLifestyle
New York state prepares to ban plastic bagsLifestyle
CT International Airport wins best airport in Africa, againLifestyle
Huawei urges US to drop 'loser's attitude' as carrier business revenue slipsLifestyle
Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speechLifestyle
Jussie Smollett ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of ChicagoLifestyle
Forget Brexit, there's a new British royal baby on the wayLifestyle
Chef on a mission to help cancer patients reconnect with chocolate flavoursLifestyle
Angry Messi says son questions why Argentines criticise himSport
Sarri calls for rule to halt matches due to racist abuseSport
Athletics SA: IAAF breached confidentiality agreement in Caster Semenya caseSport
All Blacks captain Read suffers injury in comeback matchSport
'I knew I could win': Dlamini ends dominant season on a high at Joburg OpenSport
Alonso to test with McLaren in Bahrain next weekSport
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collection
Sars executive Takalani Musekwa could not disclose how much they have collected, so far, but he says they have a target of R1.3 trillion.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says the ongoing strike will have little impact on revenue collection.
The Revenue Service says most payments can still be made through banks.
Sars executive Takalani Musekwa could not disclose how much they have collected, so far, but he says they have a target of R1.3 trillion.
He says the biggest impact has been on operations at their branches.
“About 22 of our branches are closed. With regards to revenue collection, there’s not been much effect. At this point, what’s remaining is for taxpayers, specifically the cooperate, to pay their provisional payment and that happens through our banking e-channel.”
Timeline
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February12 hours ago
-
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srike12 hours ago
-
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike14 hours ago
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars commentsone day ago
Moody’s delays publishing SA ratings review2 hours ago
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documents12 hours ago
-
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim59 minutes ago
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursone day ago
-
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February12 hours ago
-
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike14 hours ago
