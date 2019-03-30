Popular Topics
Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collection

Sars executive Takalani Musekwa could not disclose how much they have collected, so far, but he says they have a target of R1.3 trillion.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says the ongoing strike will have little impact on revenue collection.

The Revenue Service says most payments can still be made through banks.

Sars executive Takalani Musekwa could not disclose how much they have collected, so far, but he says they have a target of R1.3 trillion.

He says the biggest impact has been on operations at their branches.

“About 22 of our branches are closed. With regards to revenue collection, there’s not been much effect. At this point, what’s remaining is for taxpayers, specifically the cooperate, to pay their provisional payment and that happens through our banking e-channel.”

