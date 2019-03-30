Numsa to lodge police brutality complaint after man shot in Boipatong protest

The union says it wants the officials, who allegedly shot a resident during a service delivery protest in the area this week, to be brought to book.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Numsa says it plans to lodge a complaint of police brutality against Sedibeng law enforcement officers for allegedly shooting at a man in Boipatong.

It's understood the man sustained serious injuries and is still recovering in hospital.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the union intends on taking the matter up with police watchdog, Ipid.

"The damage done is extensive. He is now forced to urinate through a pipe."