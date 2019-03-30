-
Numsa to lodge police brutality complaint after man shot in Boipatong protest
The union says it wants the officials, who allegedly shot a resident during a service delivery protest in the area this week, to be brought to book.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Numsa says it plans to lodge a complaint of police brutality against Sedibeng law enforcement officers for allegedly shooting at a man in Boipatong.
The union says it wants the officials, who allegedly shot a resident during a service delivery protest in the area this week, to be brought to book.
It's understood the man sustained serious injuries and is still recovering in hospital.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the union intends on taking the matter up with police watchdog, Ipid.
"The damage done is extensive. He is now forced to urinate through a pipe."
Timeline
-
Court postpones case against NW cop accused of raping detained woman10 days ago
-
MPs ratify decision not to renew Robert McBride’s Ipid contract16 days ago
-
Numsa workers on strike at ArcelorMittal over labour brokers18 days ago
-
Numsa: Eskom tariff hikes will be disastrous for poor, working-class people20 days ago
