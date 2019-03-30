NPA welcomes fraud conviction of Portia Sizani

Portia Sizani, the wife of SA’s ambassador to Germany Stone Sizani, was convicted on charges of fraud and money laundering on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the fraud case against the wife of South Africa’s ambassador to Germany will commence in July.

Portia Sizani, who’s the spouse of former African National Congress chief whip Stone Sizani, was convicted on charges of fraud and money laundering in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

The state’s case is that Sizani defrauded the Eastern Cape Education Department out of more than R1.2 million by processing fraudulent applications for grade R teaching posts.

She was the early development district coordinator at the time she appointed “ghost teachers” and pocketed their pay during 2009 and 2010.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Eastern Cape Tsepo Ndwalaza says after her conviction on Friday, she was granted R5,000 bail pending sentencing later this year.

“We welcome the conviction because we’ve been saying she’s guilty as charged and now we’ve proven that in court.”