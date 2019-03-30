Murder case opened against inmate in Goedemoed prison hostage drama

It’s understood the inmate locked himself in a room with the officers on Friday at the Goedemoed prison and after intervention by other officials, they discovered the slain wardens body.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Free State have confirmed they’ve opened a case of murder against an inmate who allegedly held two female Correctional Service Department officers hostage and killing one of them.

The surviving officer was also raped allegedly by the inmate who has since been placed in solitary confinement

police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said: “Thus far, we cannot confirm any other charges except a murder charge. The prisoner was taken into a separate cell for further detention. He will soon appear in court.”