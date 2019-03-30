Moody’s delays publishing SA ratings review
South African markets on Friday were on edge over the impending review, with some economists fearful that a power crisis will cost the country its last investment-grade rating.
JOHANNESBURG - Rating agency Moody’s said it would not publish a review of South Africa’s debt rating on Friday as indicatively scheduled, without giving a reason for the delay or the next scheduled release date.
In accordance with European Union regulations, Moody’s provides dates for the potential release of both solicited and unsolicited sovereign credit rating actions but can alter these dates at its discretion.
Moody’s rates South Africa’s foreign and local currency debt on their lowest level of investment-grade at ‘Baa3’, with a stable outlook.
South African markets on Friday were on edge over the impending review, with some economists fearful that a power crisis will cost the country its last investment-grade rating and lead to capital flight and the outflows of billions of dollars.
Some analysts were hopeful Moody’s would only revise its rating outlook to negative.
This year South Africa has experienced its worst power cuts in several years, as cash-strapped utility Eskom struggles with capacity constraints. Eskom has not implemented rolling blackouts this week but has warned the electric power system remains vulnerable.
The power crisis is a major challenge for President Cyril Ramaphosa a few weeks before an election at which he will try to reverse a decline in voter support for the governing African National Congress.
The other two big rating agencies, S&P and Fitch, have already downgraded the country’s sovereign to “junk”.
More in Business
-
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's review
-
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srike
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documents
-
Volkswagen says it's responsible for 2% of global CO2 emissions
-
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.