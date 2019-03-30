Popular Topics
Masutha conveys condolences to family of murdered prison official

It's understood the incident took place at the Goedemoed Correctional Services Center in the province, where an inmate forcefully locked himself in a room with two female officers.

FILE: Justice Minister Michael Masutha addresses the media at the GCIS head office in Pretoria on 21 October 2016 to confirm South Africa's decision to withdraw from the International Crimanal Court. Picture: EWN
Sifiso  Zulu 26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has conveyed his condolences to the family of the female officer who was killed during a hostage situation last night.

It's understood the incident took place at the Goedemoed Correctional Services Center in the province, where an inmate forcefully locked himself in a room with two female officers.

The prisoner allegedly went on to rape one of the officials before other staff was able to intervene.

Authorities say they discovered the body of the second official in the room and are now on a fact-finding mission to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to her death.

The inmate allegedly responsible for the hostage is has since been placed in solitary confinement.

Masutha says an investigation is underway.

"We'd like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the other official who was also a victim of the assault."

CALL TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) has called on Masutha to take responsibility for the incident, saying the attack must be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.

