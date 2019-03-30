Masutha conveys condolences to family of murdered prison official

-
Masutha conveys condolences to family of murdered prison officialLocal
-
Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SAPolitics
-
Concerns e-toll saga could send mixed messages to Gauteng ANC votersPolitics
-
PIC inquiry extended by three monthsLocal
-
Samwu reaches agreement with George Municipality over workers’ overtime payoutLocal
-
Casac: Court challenge of electoral system comes at inappropriate timePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Masutha conveys condolences to family of murdered prison officialLocal
-
Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SAPolitics
-
Concerns e-toll saga could send mixed messages to Gauteng ANC votersPolitics
-
PIC inquiry extended by three monthsLocal
-
Samwu reaches agreement with George Municipality over workers’ overtime payoutLocal
-
Casac: Court challenge of electoral system comes at inappropriate timePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Concerns e-toll saga could send mixed messages to Gauteng ANC votersPolitics
-
Casac: Court challenge of electoral system comes at inappropriate timePolitics
-
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison officialPolitics
-
‘Electoral system keeps corrupt parties in power’Politics
-
I know that life must go on - Buthelezi at Princess Irene’s funeralPolitics
-
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top sixPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top sixPolitics
-
Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collectionBusiness
-
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claimBusiness
-
Moody’s delays publishing SA ratings reviewBusiness
-
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in FebruaryBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarksLifestyle
-
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT lawsLifestyle
-
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Stellar performances kick off first night of Cape Town jazz festivalLifestyle
-
The great sex recession: celibate Americans at record highLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage's wife won't contest annulment requestLifestyle
-
New York state prepares to ban plastic bagsLifestyle
-
CT International Airport wins best airport in Africa, againLifestyle
-
Huawei urges US to drop 'loser's attitude' as carrier business revenue slipsLifestyle
-
David Warner marks end of ban with match-winning knockSport
-
Roger Federer ready for John Isner shoot-out for Miami crownSport
-
Klopp, Guardiola would back players leaving pitch over racist abuseSport
-
Angry Messi says son questions why Argentines criticise himSport
-
Sarri calls for rule to halt matches due to racist abuseSport
-
Athletics SA: IAAF breached confidentiality agreement in Caster Semenya caseSport
Popular Topics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
Masutha conveys condolences to family of murdered prison official
It's understood the incident took place at the Goedemoed Correctional Services Center in the province, where an inmate forcefully locked himself in a room with two female officers.
JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has conveyed his condolences to the family of the female officer who was killed during a hostage situation last night.
It's understood the incident took place at the Goedemoed Correctional Services Center in the province, where an inmate forcefully locked himself in a room with two female officers.
The prisoner allegedly went on to rape one of the officials before other staff was able to intervene.
Authorities say they discovered the body of the second official in the room and are now on a fact-finding mission to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to her death.
The inmate allegedly responsible for the hostage is has since been placed in solitary confinement.
Masutha says an investigation is underway.
"We'd like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the other official who was also a victim of the assault."
CALL TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY
Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) has called on Masutha to take responsibility for the incident, saying the attack must be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.
Timeline
-
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison official3 hours ago
-
Justice Dept vows to continue implementing TRC recommendations13 days ago
-
Govt hands over exhumed anti-apartheid activists' remains to families14 days ago
-
Slain David Webster’s partner 'didn’t object' to parole for his killer23 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 29 March 20193 hours ago
-
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison official3 hours ago
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documents19 hours ago
-
Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SA56 minutes ago
-
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim7 hours ago
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars commentsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.