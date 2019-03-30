Popular Topics
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks

Incidents have been reported in provinces of Limpopo and Kwa-Zulu Natal recently.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addresses hundreds of members and supporters who gathered near the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville on 21 March 2019 at the 25th commemoration of Human Rights Day. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/EWN
FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addresses hundreds of members and supporters who gathered near the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville on 21 March 2019 at the 25th commemoration of Human Rights Day. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/EWN
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he's ashamed of being a South African because of the recent spate of attacks against foreign nationals in the country.

Incidents have been reported in provinces of Limpopo and Kwa-Zulu Natal recently.

Malema was addressing a packed Philippi stadium today as part of the party's election campaign drive.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu called on law enforcement officers to act swiftly and deal with criminals following the recent spate of violence against foreign nationals.

The EFF leader called for black and coloured people in the Western Cape to unite and defeat the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Malema told the cheering crowd to reclaim the province, which has been under DA control since 2009.

"Comrades, we must go and reclaim the streets of Western Cape. Whether you are coloured, whether you are African, all of us are one thing - we are black."

Malema will move his campaign to the Free State on Sunday.

