Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he's ashamed of being a South African because of the recent spate of attacks against foreign nationals in the country.

Incidents have been reported in provinces of Limpopo and Kwa-Zulu Natal recently.

Malema was addressing a packed Philippi stadium today as part of the party's election campaign drive.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu called on law enforcement officers to act swiftly and deal with criminals following the recent spate of violence against foreign nationals.

#EFFEasternCapeRally Malema: Africa is for all of us, we must unite as Africans and stop with the xenophobic attacks. We must love each other. When you love yourself, you will love fellow Africans. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 30, 2019

#EFFEasternCapeRally Malema: You say foreigners take your jobs, but there are white people who have jobs without the proper qualifications. The are chinese here, who do not have papers but you do not attack them. We must not attack each other as black people. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 30, 2019

The EFF leader called for black and coloured people in the Western Cape to unite and defeat the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Malema told the cheering crowd to reclaim the province, which has been under DA control since 2009.

"Comrades, we must go and reclaim the streets of Western Cape. Whether you are coloured, whether you are African, all of us are one thing - we are black."

Malema will move his campaign to the Free State on Sunday.