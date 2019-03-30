Popular Topics
Maimane admits wife received preferential treatment at police station

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said it was wrong that only the well-connected receive proper services from the police.

Natalie Maimane, the wife of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, addresses delegates at the party's elective congress in Tshwane on 7 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Natalie Maimane, the wife of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, addresses delegates at the party's elective congress in Tshwane on 7 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
KIMBERELY - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has admitted that his wife got preferential treatment at a police station when officers saw her surname.

He told a crowd in Kimberley at the party’s Northern Cape manifesto launch that everyone should have equally efficient services from police.

Maimane said police officers recently sent his wife, Natalie, from one police station to the next when she tried to report the theft of her handbag.

Natalie Maimane had her bag stolen at a function, but when she went to a police station to report the crime, they referred her to another. This police station referred her back to the previous one.

When she went back to the police station the next day, and after waiting almost the whole day, the officers saw her surname on her ID and helped her immediately, Maimane explained.

He said it was wrong that only the well-connected receive proper services from the police.

